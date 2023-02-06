WhatsApp Working On Ability To Pin Messages Within Chats And Groups

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on multiple new features for 2023. The Meta-owned application is reportedly planning to roll out a new feature that will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

“With this feature, it will be easier to find important messages in a conversation. In fact, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.17 update from the Play Store (the business version of the app), we discovered that this feature is under development for a future update of the app," reports WABetaInfo.

The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat. If a message is pinned and the recipient is using an old version of the application, then the app will show a message in the conversation to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store.

Moreover, pinned messages will improve organisation in the groups which receive a lot of messages, by allowing users to easily access important messages.

The ability to pin messages within chats and groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

WhatsApp is also releasing longer group subjects and descriptions, making it easier to better describe groups. The feature is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for the iOS update and it is rolling out to even more users in the coming days.

According to WABetaInfo, it is now possible to choose a longer group description as it can reach up to 2048 characters (the previous limit was set to 512 characters) and it is really useful for group admins so they can save additional information for describing their groups on Android.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp is also introducing changes for the group subject on iOS, which can now accept up to 100 characters.

