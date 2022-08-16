WhatsApp Working On Bringing Avatars, Can Be Used As Profile Pictures: Report

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to make their “avatar" as their profile photo.

According to a report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon integrate avatars to enhance the interface. The report suggests that the feature is still in development and it will allow users to customise an avatar to use as their profile photo. Now, it is not known if the same avatar as Instagram and Facebook will be rolled over to WhatsApp, or if there will be a new avatar for the instant messaging app.

Avatars on Instagram and Facebook are also available to users as stickers on the two platforms. The WABetaInfo report did not mention if the avatars on WhatsApp will also be usable as stickers and for other purposes apart from being a profile photo.

According to the screenshots shared in the report, users can customise their own avatar and make it look like themselves, choose a background, and more. The feature is currently under development and it is not known when it will be launched for end users. The report mentioned that it will be rolled out in the “distant future" since it is in an early stage of development.

If you want to create an avatar, you can do so on Facebook and Instagram currently. Users can create an avatar and give it a face cut, hairstyle, body shape, complexion, outfits, eye shape, and more. You can create an avatar on the Instagram app and sync it with Facebook. It is not known if the avatar on WhatsApp will also be able to sync with Instagram or Facebook.

WhatsApp has recently announced three new privacy features that allow users to hide their online status, leave groups silently, and block the receiver from taking screenshots of view once messages. The new features were announced by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, August 9.

