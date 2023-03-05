WhatsApp Working On New Chat Attachment Menu For iOS: All You Need To Know

Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attach menu for iOS. Currently, WhatsApp for iOS shows the chat attachment menu as a vertical list by presenting an alert controller. However, with the new menu, the company plans to bring a row-based attachment menu.

WhatsApp is working on a new redesign of its attachment menu for iOS, which is expected to bring it in line with the attachment menu already available on WhatsApp for Android. The new chat attachment menu is currently under development and is expected to release in a future update of the application, WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

Thanks to this feature, it is clear that WhatsApp plans to implement a different attachment menu by bringing a row-based attachment menu in the future, where there is a certain number of attachment options per row.

Advertisement

As per the report, a refresh for this part of the interface was long overdue due to its outdated appearance, and it will finally offer a more modern and intuitive experience. In addition, as more and more options are added to the attachment menu, it becomes definitely important to ensure that the interface always remains clear and easy to navigate.

The new chat attachment menu is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app. Meanwhile, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly releasing the ability to report status updates and a permanent mute option within notifications. The feature has recently been released to some beta testers that install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.74 update from the TestFlight app.

It is important to note that the feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption as messages and calls are always protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices. This means that no one else, not even WhatsApp, Meta, and a proxy provider, can read your personal messages and listen to your private calls, the report said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here