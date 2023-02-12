WhatsApp Working On New Feature To Send High-Quality Photos: Know More

WhatsApp Update: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality, preserving their resolution. Thanks to this feature, it will finally be possible to send photos in their original quality.

“This new feature will surely be considered a major update that will greatly improve the user experience when sending images, for a future version of WhatsApp Desktop beta," a WABetaInfo reported.

The Meta-owned messaging application is also working on bringing the same option to the desktop app. The feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity. This is a great improvement compared to the current image compression that occurs when sending images.

People will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution when sending them. Please note that you will be still in control over sending images even with the introduction of this feature. When this feature is made available to beta testers, they will still be able to continue sending photos using the standard compression method, which can be useful for those who wish to conserve storage space, and it is always the default option.

The ability to send photos in their original quality is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app. As always, we’re going to post an additional article when we have further details to share with you.

