WhatsApp's Biggest Outage In India: Here’s What Meta Has To Say

WhatsApp faced more than an hour-long outage in India on Tuesday, just a day after Diwali when millions send greetings messages to their friends and family. Downdetector showed that WhatsApp faced one of its longest outages in the country, which started on October 25 at around 12 PM. Both the mobile and the web version of WhatsApp was unavailable for over 2 hours, which came back around 2:15 PM for users in the country.

Meta has now officially acknowledged the problem. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

Twitter was flooded with thousands of memes as the outage was confirmed by various users. The spike in reports on the Downdetector.in website started around 12:30 PM and went on for another hour on Tuesday.

WhatsApp’s outage was the longest we have witnessed in the past few months, and we are hoping the platform will share some updates regarding the issue of the outage very soon.

