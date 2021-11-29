Who Is Parag Agrawal: 10 Things To Know About New Twitter CEO

After Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, another person of Indian origin has become the CEO of a leading big tech company. With Jack Dorsey resigning as the CEO of Twitter, Twitter’s board has elected the company’s CTO Parag Agrawal as the new CEO.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead," said Dorsey.

Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

>Here’s everything you need to know about Parag Agrawal:

>1. Parag Agrawal did his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

>2. After passing out from IIT Bombay, he got his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

>3. Parag worked at held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research.

>4. In October 2011, he joined Twitter.

>5. Parag then became Twitter’s first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering.

>6. Parag’s work at Twitter at huge impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017, as per Twitter.

>7. In October 2018, Twitter made Parag the CTO of the company.

>8. As CTO, Parag has been responsible for the Company’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.

>9. In 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made Parag to head Project Bluesky. For those unaware, Project Bluesky was developed as a team of an independent team of open source architects to control misinformation on Twitter.

>10. On 29 November, 2021, Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter and the Twitter board announced Parag as the new CEO of Twitter.

