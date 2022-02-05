Who Is Pranav Mistry: IIT-Bombay Graduate, Founder of AI Startup ‘TWO’ Which Secured A $15 Million Funding From Jio

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has announced a $15 million (roughly Rs 111 crores) in a company named Two Platforms Inc, also called TWO for a 25 percent equity for a fully diluted basis. The company, founded by India-born scientist Pranav Mistry, is working on next-gen technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, metaverse, web 3.0, and more. The company was founded last year in 2021 by Mistry, who has been credited with some important work in the tech industry in the past few years.

Pranav Mistry, who is a graduate from IIT Bombay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has previously worked at companies like Samsung, Microsoft, Google, NASA, and more companies, and is known for his popular inventions like SixthSense, a gesture-based computer program, an invisible computer mouse, and many other things. Mistry has now secured a $15 million (roughly Rs 111 crores) funding for his new venture, which focuses on artificial intelligence and metaverse, building upon the concept of “Artificial Reality." Let us take a look at who exactly is Pranav Mistry, some of his most noted works, and why he is relevant in the upcoming metaverse and AI space.

Advertisement

Born in Palanpur, Gujarat, Mistry is a dropout from the CEPT University in Ahmedabad where he went for a bachelor’s degree in Architecture, according to his LinkedIn profile. He then went on to study BE from the Gujarat University in Computer Science and Engineering. In 2003, Mistry graduated from his bachelor’s degree and went on to do a Master’s in Design from IIT Bombay, where he also worked as a research assistant during his time. After graduating from IIT Bombay in 2005, Mistry worked for Microsoft as a Director in the India Incubation team for the Windows maker till August 2006. After working for Microsoft for about a year, Mistry moved on to pursue MS in Media Arts and Sciences from MIT in 2006, where he also worked as a research assistant till the end of his PhD in 2012. Mistry later pursued a PhD in the same subject from MIT itself. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mistry dropped out of his PhD in 2012.

ALSO READ: Jio Steps Into Metaverse With $15 Million Investment In Pranav Mistry’s ‘TWO’ AI Startup

Advertisement

Between 2006 and 2012, Pranav Mistry also worked for Google, Microsoft, and NASA as a researcher and he also served as a Visiting Researcher for Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) for three months between November 2009 to January 2010.

In May 2012, the Indian-origin scientist started working at Samsung as a Vice President, a position he held till December 2014, till he was promoted as the Global Vice President of the company at its Mountain View, California-based office. Then, in 2017, he was made Corporate Senior Vice President at Samsung and was given the responsibility of being the Head of Innovation at Samsung Mobile during the same time. He remained the Head of Innovation at Samsung Mobile for 2 years till October 2019, and remained a Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics till June 2021. Between September 2019 and June 2021, Mistry also served as the President and CEO of Samsung Technology and Advanced Research (STAR). During his time at Samsung, Mistry led a lot of projects like Samsung’s Galaxy Gear, the company’s first smartwatch, and led the company’s in-house Think Tank Team during his tenure.

Before founding TWO, Mistry worked as a senior advisor for D. One Vision Management on a contract basis, his LinkedIn profile shows. The scientists then started Two Platforms Inc in July 2021 in the heart of the tech industry, Silicon Valley in California. The company focuses on things like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning, metaverse, and other such fields. The company’s description reads “Leading the future of Artificial Reality."

Advertisement

Given the amount of expertise Mistry holds in the field, it comes as no surprise that the India-born scientist has secured $15 million funding from Jio. It will be exciting to see what innovation comes next from his own company, and how it will take forward the concept of “artificial reality."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Introduces New Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Data per Day

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.