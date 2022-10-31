Who is Sriram Krishnan And Why Elon Musk Needs His Help To Run Twitter

Elon Musk completed his Twitter buyout and he has wasted no time in bringing his ideas to the company. Musk started his first few days at Twitter by firing CEO, Parag Agrawal, and a few others along with him. But it seems while one Indian-origin employee is out of Twitter, Musk is going to rely on another Indian to fix the situation.

Funny thing is, he is an ex-Twitter employee. So, who is Sriram Krishnan, the man who claims to be helping Elon Musk with Twitter and its rejig plans and how could he work this out with Musk?

Who Is Sriram Krishnan

Sriram is an engineer and a highly-claimed technologist who has brands like Twitter, Meta and Microsoft. He moved to the United States at the age of 21 in 2005 where he started his journey in the tech space.

His prior experience of working at Twitter includes products like the main timeline of Twitter, building new UI for the platform, search and audience growth among others. At Facebook (now Meta), he developed mobile ad products which has turned into one of the largest networks in display advertising.

But his career in tech started with Microsoft, where most of his work was for the Windows Azure division. Currently, he has become an investor in early stage startups and as part of the a16z firm, he also specialises in keeping a close eye out for up-and-coming cryptocurrency startups. In his tweet, Sriram mentions that both him and a16z believe Elon Musk is the right person to make an impact in a hugely important company like Twitter.

Sriram also hosts a podcast show called the The Goot Time with his wife, where he has invited guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Calvin Harris, and Elon Musk himself.

How Can Sriram Help Musk Run Twitter?

Musk is likely to pick Sriram’s brains and prior experience of working at Twitter to see how the company can be reshaped and given a better chance to succeed in the market. Twitter’s biggest issue has been monetising the platform, and it seems Musk wants to change that with a few of his ideas already being talked about on social media.

Musk believes that a user getting verified (blue tick) on Twitter should pay for the feature, and it is reported that people might have to pay around $20 (Rs 1,640 approx) to get Twitter blue tick as a part of the subscription.

It will be interesting to see how Sriram, temporarily back at Twitter, goes about his business and assists Musk with the required changes at helm, and help the platform evolve.

