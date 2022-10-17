Why Are You Banned By WhatsApp? Here's The Official Answer

In order to prevent the spread of hate messages, bots, fake news and misinformation over WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform keeps blocking accounts on a regular basis. WhatsApp releases its “monthly user safety report" in which it provides details on what type of accounts have been blocked and how many of them were banned. In August 2022, over 23 lakh or 2.3 million Indian accounts were banned by the platform. What’s surprising is that WhatsApp has been banning on an average 20 lakh accounts every month for quite some time now. Despite the huge number of banned accounts, the spread of fake messages through WhatsApp groups continues to be a concern in India.

Now, WhatsApp has officially announced a few protocols that users must follow in order to prevent getting banned. WhatsApp also said that there are times when accounts get banned by mistake. “While well-intentioned, you might risk your account getting banned if it involves activity that violates the company’s Terms of Service, for example, if it involves spam, scams or puts WhatsApp users’ safety at risk," said WhatsApp in an official statement.

WhatsApp uses spam detection technology to spot and take action on accounts engaging in abnormal behaviour to stop spam. So, even if you forward too many “Good Morning" messages, your WhatsApp account is at risk of getting banned.

WhatsApp has officially shared a few tips to prevent your account from getting banned.

Don’t forward messages blindly

WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages and limits the number of times you can forward messages as a way to encourage users to reconsider before sharing. If you aren’t sure whether something’s true or don’t know the source of the message, don’t forward it.

Avoid automated or bulk messages

Don’t bulk message, auto-message, or auto-dial using WhatsApp. WhatsApp uses both machine learning technology and reports from users to detect and ban accounts that send unwanted automated messages.

Avoid over-using broadcast lists

Messages sent using a broadcast list will only be received when users have added your phone number to their contact list. Frequent use of broadcast messages may lead people to report your messages, and WhatsApp will ban accounts that are reported multiple times.

Ask for permission from the person before adding them to a group

You should get permission from contacts before you add them to a group. If you add someone to a group and they remove themselves, honour their decision. If a contact asks you to stop messaging them, you should remove the contact from your address book and refrain from contacting them again.

Communicate with known contacts

Only send messages to those who have contacted you first or have requested you to contact them on WhatsApp.

Don’t Violate WhatsApp’s Terms of Services

Keep in mind that the reason for an account ban is a violation of WhatsApp’s Terms of Services which includes publishing falsehoods and engaging in illegal, defamatory, intimidating, harassing behaviour, among others.

