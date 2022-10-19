Why You Need To Enable Two-Factor Authentication For Your Digital Accounts

Multi-factor authentication basically adds an additional layer of security to a login process beyond the standard username and password. It is obviously a safer option to go with, and after a lot of attempts to make people use it, Google has finally found the right formula to make it work.

By now everyone agrees that using a mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience, more than what passwords can ever offer. And with the multi-factor authentication systems becoming seamless and even more secure, it is high time that everyone follows the rulebook advised by security experts. Need more reasons to use two-factor authentication? Here are some that are sure to convince you:

Better for your digital safety

Passwords have been the de-facto security systems for years but with the advancement in technology, they have become less secure and prone to be a victim of data breaches. So, the next best option is your smartphone/tablet or PC. Enabling two-factor authentication means you don’t have to worry about accidental sign-ins, and if that does happen, you can easily deny access to the unknown person putting the effort to hack into your account.

Gives you room to have weak passwords

Let’s be honest, most people hate remembering passwords, which is why they use 1234 or pass123 as the regular login codes. But having these in place enables hackers to easily access your account, and even steal confidential information that can end up costing you money. Weak passwords can become less of an issue if you enable two-factor authentication, and everyone advises you just that.

Biometrics gives users better security

Two-factor authentication means you are adding an extra layer of protection to your account. This could be sending an SMS alert to your mobile number for a one-time password (OTP) or using a finger ID to permit access to the account. In some cases, you can also rely on facial recognition to get this done. All these measures in place can work much better than having codes or passwords.

Works effectively for remote devices

This point is vital for businesses, that face immediate danger from cyber attacks. Companies working remotely have devices spread all across the globe, and managing their security could be a nightmare unless the IT personnel activates two-factor authentication for all the employees out of their area. You can easily manage their access, and block unwanted intrusion if any alerting incident occurs.

