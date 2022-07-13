“Will Take Appropriate Steps’: Oppo India Responds After Customs Raid

Oppo India has come out with a statement after it was alleged to have evaded customs duty, charged by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The company believes the charges mentioned during the investigation by the DRI have been an “industry-wide issue" and it claims many corporations are working on the “structure of these payments".

“We have a different view on the charges mentioned in the SCN. We believe it’s an industry-wide issue many corporates are working on, said Oppo India spokesperson.

Oppo says it is reviewing the order received from the DRI and will reply to it as well as work further with the government bodies involved in this investigation. “OPPO India is reviewing the SCN received from DRI, and we are going to reply to the notice, presenting our side, and will be working further with the related government departments. OPPO India is a responsible corporate and believes in a prudent corporate governance framework. OPPO India will take appropriate steps as may be needed in this regard including any remedies provided under the law."

Earlier on Wednesday, Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd - China (Oppo China), the DRI detected customs duty evasion of around Rs 4,389 crore.

The DRI searched the office premises of Oppo India and also the residences of its main employees who are part of the management. The agency recovered incriminating evidence, indicating willful misdeclaration in the description of certain items imported by Oppo India for use in the manufacture of mobile phones.

Oppo India’s senior management was questioned as well as the domestic suppliers of Oppo India. The investigation also revealed that Oppo India had remitted/made provisions for payment of ‘royalty’ and ‘license fee’ to various multinational companies, including those based in China, in lieu of the use of proprietary technology/brand/IPR license etc.

(With PTI inputs)

