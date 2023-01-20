Windows 11 PC Facing Major System Restore Bug, Microsoft Confirms Issue

Windows 11 users have been given a concerning update this week related to the system restore feature of the operating system. The company has admitted that there is a bug in the system that could show problems like freezing of the computer, or even completely crash in some cases.

This issue causing Windows 11 apps to crash has been mentioned for devices running Windows 11 version 22H2 that have been put through system restore.

While the company has shared the details of this bug on its support page, we are not sure if it will issue a patch to fix the issue, which seems to be the only way to resolve the ongoing bug hassle for Windows 11 users. Having said that, as is the case, Microsoft has shared possible workarounds to fix the issue and like most Windows versions, the company suggests you can reinstall the affected app, restarting the app and hope the problem goes away.

System Restore is basically supposed to help users get their PCs running back in its functioning stage, and it should get the system back running devoid of any issues. But that’s where this bug is causing issues, and it is imperative that Microsoft fix the problem rather than listing out shortcuts like these.

Windows 11 22H2 version has been the latest update from Microsoft that offers a slew of new features for the users and we are hopeful the company will have a proper fix for the bug in the coming days.

