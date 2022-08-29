At the 45th Annual General Meeting, Kiran Thomas, president at Reliance Industries Limited and director on the board of Reliance Jio highlighted that Jio True 5G has the three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, broadest spectrum, and advanced Carrier Aggregation technologies.

“Since 2016, Jio 4G has unleashed a tsunami of digital applications and rich digital content across India. Today, over 80% of the data consumed on Jio 4G is in video format. With Jio True 5G, mobile broadband will shift gears yet again. And we can enjoy even more video and immersive content, that too consistently in ultra-high-denition quality, no matter where you are. This also means that you will get a far more superior experience when you use your favourite video-streaming and video-calling mobile applications," said Thomas.

Explaining the key features of Jio 5G, he said, “5G will not only enhance all our current mobile experiences but also create new and rst-time experiences. For example, the ultra-low latency of Jio True 5G will enable real-time applications like Cloud gaming, even on the go. And in the near future, it will also enable immersive experiences like augmented reality with JioGlass and similar devices from our partners."

“We have developed a JioAirFiber Home Gateway, which is a wireless, simple, single-device solution. Get it, plug it in, turn it on, and that’s it. You now have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. On top of that, because it’s an end-to-end wireless solution, there are no wires coming into your house, creating an eyesore. With such a simple process, literally hundreds of millions of homes and ofces can be connected to ultra-high-speed broadband, that too in a very short period of time. And India can rank among the Top-10 nations, even for xed broadband. The two-way interactivity enabled by JioAirFiber will create unique and highly engaging experiences for the entire family such as interactive live content, cloud gaming, immersive shopping and much more, with focus on continuously enhancing customer experience and privacy," said Jio chairman Akash Ambani.

“Reliance and Jio are bringing some of the best sporting events like IPL to viewers in India and abroad through our digital platforms. Let’s take a look at how we might watch an interactive live Mumbai Indians match in the very near future with JioAirFiber on a large screen, instead of the traditional broadcast experience. The big difference you can see is that because of Giga-bit speeds of JioAirFiber, we can now deliver not just one video stream, but multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time, and that too in ultra-high definition. And we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on, while still having a preview of other video streams. This makes every game truly immersive, even better than the real-match experience, as well as personalised to suit preferences of each and every viewer," highlighted Thomas.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

