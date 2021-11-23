Woman Eats Apple AirPods By Mistake, Records Sound From Her Stomach

In a bizarre incident, a woman made a TikTok video claiming that she had swallowed her Apple AirPods by mistake. A Boston-based TikTok user, who goes by the name “@iamcarliiib", claimed that she had her left AirPod in her left hand and had an Ibuprofen 800 tablet in the other hand. She was intending to take the medicine but accidentally swallowed her left AirPod.

Soon after realising that she ‘took’ the AirPods instead of her medicine, she tried to puke it out. But it didn’t work. She had to undergo an X-ray to confirm that the AirPod was inside her stomach and thankfully, it had come out “through the normal course of events", as per a report by Apple Insider.

Incidentally, the AirPods was connected to her iPhone and she was also able to make a call with the AirPod inside her stomach. While the situation sounds scary, the woman claimed that AirPod recorded “gurgling sounds" from inside her stomach.

The scared user vouched that she would never use her AirPods again. Thankfully, she is safe.

It’s not the first time that an AirPod has been swallowed. As per the report, earlier a man from Massachusetts had accidentally swallowed his AirPods while he was sleeping. The AirPods had to be removed from his oesophagus after conducting an endoscopic surgery. In another incident, a 7-year-old kid had to be taken to the hospital after eating the AirPods.

On a related note, an Apple AirPods user in China, last year, had to be rushed to the emergency room after his AirPods exploded in his ears. He suffered from minor injuries and had healed after a couple of days. Apple, reportedly, compensated the user after doing a thorough investigation.

