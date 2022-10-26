Woman Uses Apple Watch To Call Police After Her Husband Buried Her Alive

A shocking incident has been reported from the United States where a woman was rescued by emergency responders after she was buried alive by her husband. The 42-year-old woman named Young Sook somehow managed to dial 911 from her Apple Watch after her 53-year-old husband–Chae Kyong– tied her arms and legs with duct tape and buried her alive in a shallow grave in the woods nearby. She was reportedly stabbed in the chest before she was dumped in the grave, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

The couple was fighting divorce and the probable cause for her husband to kill her is apparently he wanted to keep his pension money to himself. The husband is said to be an armed forces veteran. The report further said that they were estranged and the husband reportedly kidnapped her before trying to kill her.

The 911 operator said that the woman “could not talk" and sounded “gagged". The operator narrated in the affidavit that there were sounds of “banging and struggling". The police were able to locate the cellphone tower but they were directed to her home. When the officers arrived she was not at home but they noticed the “signs of a disturbance" inside, and the front door was unlocked", according to the report.

After doing a little bit of background check the police found out that there was “previous history of domestic violence" and “the woman had a no-contact order against her husband—which turned out had been rescinded by the courts," as per the report. Having said that, the husband used to “stop by once a week to do his laundry" at the house.

When she got attacked by her husband and was duct taped, she managed to call 911 from her Apple Watch. The call was made from the house, that’s the reason why cops were directed to the house.

Later, the woman escaped the shallow grave and knocked on the doors of an unknown person’s house. After the cops arrived, the entire plot was uncovered. The man was arrested and detained without bond in the Thurston County Jail.

In a court hearing, the husband’s attorney told the judge it is “highly likely" that the veteran suffers from “some service-related mental health conditions that will end up being addressed probably later on."

In the affidavit, the woman claimed otherwise and said, “.. that the husband told her he would rather kill her than give her his retirement money." She claimed that the man “did intelligence for the United States Military."

