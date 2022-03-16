Wordle 270 Answer Today: This Is The Word For March 16

Wordle, the online word-guessing game has become quite popular the world over. Many people across the world play Wordle every day to maintain their streak of correctly guessing the word of the day. Wordle allows users to guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they can see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but at a different place, green means that the letter is right there in that spot, and black means that this alphabet does not exist in today’s word.

For those who can’t loose their streak and have no attempts left, today’s Wordle word of the day is CATER. CATER means to provide people with anything they need. Wordle has these streaks where it keeps a tab of how many words you have guessed consecutively. Now, if you are someone who doesn’t want to loose their streak, this article is relevant for you.

Wordle, the word guessing game rose to popularity late last year as people across the world started playing this game and sharing their results and streaks on social media. The game’s rise was phenominal and it led to The New York Times company buying the game for its gaming arm for an undisclosed “seven figure" amount.

When the merger with New York Times took place, Wordle moved to the NYT Gaming website and due to that, several people reported having issues with the game and losing their streaks. Now, those issues have faded away and there are no reports of people losing their streaks.

