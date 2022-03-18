Wordle 272 Answer Today: The Word For March 18 Starts With ‘S’

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game has become quite a sensation since its arrival. Thousands of people still play the game daily and have log streaks after guessing the correct word every day. However, there are times when people lose their streak due to some silly mistake or the word being too complicated or unheard of to be guessed correctly. Not anymore, we are here for you to bring you the answers every day. So no matter if the word is confusing or you just didn’t try in the first few attempts, one look at our article will tell you the answer so you can maintain your streak for as long as you like.

Today’s word of the day for Wordle 272 is SAUTE, meaning to fry lightly in little oil. Wordle allows users to guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they can see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but at a different place, green means that the letter is right there in that spot, and black means that this alphabet does not belong to the word of the day.

Yesterday’s word of the day for Wordle 271 was MOVIE, a term that is synonymous with entertainment. Before that, on March 16, Wordle 270 word of the day was CATER, meaning to provide people with anything they want, and for Wordle 269, the word of the day was TEASE on March 15. Wordle was, earlier this year, bought by The New York Times for an undisclodes seven-figure amount, the company had announced.

