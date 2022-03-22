Wordle 276 Answer Today: The Wordle Word Of The Day For March 22 Starts With 'S'

Wordle, the popular word guessing game is a very easy game to play and understand. While the rules are simple, the way Wordle puzzles its players sometimes with a five-letter word is something that is commonly known. Wordle allows users to guess a new five-letter word every day within six attempts. There is a new word at 12AM midnight everyday. With a new word of the day every day, Wordle users have streaks that they have maintained over the past few days and while no one wants to lose their streak, people also want to solve the puzzle in the least attempts possible. This is why we bring to you the Wordle answer everyday, so you can solve it in as less attempts as possible and not loose that streak! Continue reading this article to get the answer for Wordle 276.

The Wordle word of the day for March 22 is “SLOSH" which means an act or sound of splashing, or a liquid moving irregularly with a splashing sound. The previous Wordle answer for Wordle 275 on March 21 was ‘THEIR’ which is a determiner in English language belonging or associating with the people or things previously mentioned. Before that, on March 20, the answer for Wordle 274 was RENEW. On March 19, Wordle 273 was ALLOW, and SAUTE was the Wordle of the day on March 18. On March 17 (Wordle 271), the word of the day was MOVIE, and on March 16, the Wordle word of the day was CATER for Wordle 270.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times after the game, made by developer Josh Wardle rose to popularity and became an internet sensation. The New York Times Company said that it bought the game for an undisclosed amount going in the seven figures. Wordle lets users guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

