Wordle 279 Answer Today: This Is The Word For March 25

Wordle is a very popular word-guessing game that allows users to guess a new five-letter word within six attempts every day. Wordle rose to popularity this year with people posting their scores and streaks on social media. Wordle gives people hints about a certain letter being in the five-letter word in order to help them guess the day’s work correctly. The game was earlier this year bought by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure amount. We bring you the Wordle answer every day, so that you never lose that streak. Let us take a look at today’s word of the day for Wordle 279.

The word of the day for Wordle 279 for today (March 25) is DEPOT, which means a place for the storage of large quantities of equipment, food, or goods or a place where buses, trains, or other vehicles are housed and maintained and from which they are dispatched for service. The Wordle 278 word of the day for March 24 was CHEST. For Wordle 277, the word was PURGE, and the Wordle answer of the day for March 22 for Wordle 276 was SLOSH. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 275 on March 21 was ‘THEIR’ which is a determiner in English language belonging or associating with the people or things previously mentioned. Before that, on March 20, the answer for Wordle 274 was RENEW. On March 19, Wordle 273 was ALLOW, and SAUTE was the Wordle of the day on March 18. On March 17 (Wordle 271), the word of the day was MOVIE, and on March 16, the Wordle word of the day was CATER for Wordle 270.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wordle Game In Hindi: Try ‘Shabdle’ Hindi Word Guessing Game And How to Play

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

Wordle lets users guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.