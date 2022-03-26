Wordle 280 Answer Today: This Is The Word For March 26

Wordle, the five-letter word guessing game is an online phenomenon. The New York Times-owned game allows users to guess a new five-letter word every day within six attempts, and gives them hints about the letters present in the word, and their placement. The game has gained massive popularity over the past few months with people posting their results and streak on social media. Everyone likes to have bragging right among their friends for guessing each day’s word as quickly as possible. We bring you the Wordle word of the day everyday so you never lose that streak. Let’s take a look at the word of the day for Wordle 280 today.

Today’s word of the day for Wordle 280 is EPOXY, which is a noun that means any of a class of adhesives, or is referred to glue. The answer for yesterday’s Wordle 279 was DEPOT. The Wordle 278 word of the day for March 24 was CHEST. For Wordle 277, the word was PURGE, and the Wordle answer of the day for March 22 for Wordle 276 was SLOSH. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 275 on March 21 was ‘THEIR’ which is a determiner in English language belonging or associating with the people or things previously mentioned. Before that, on March 20, the answer for Wordle 274 was RENEW. On March 19, Wordle 273 was ALLOW, and SAUTE was the Wordle of the day on March 18. On March 17 (Wordle 271), the word of the day was MOVIE, and on March 16, the Wordle word of the day was CATER for Wordle 270.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and add’s to the publications gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its make Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven figure amount." Wordle lets users guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

