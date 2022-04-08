Wordle 293 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 8

Wordle is a word game that allows users to guess a new five-letter word every day. While the concept is quite similar, at times Wordle puts your English vocabulary skills to test. The game allows users to guess a new five-letter word every day that is refreshed at 12AM IST midnight every day. Wordle gives users six attempts to guess each day’s word and provides colour-coded hints to help users get the answer right. Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the word, but the user has placed it incorrectly. If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the word of the day.

For example, the Wordle 292 answer for April 7 was FORAY, meaning a raid, or make or go on a foray. Before that, the Wordle 291 answer for April 6 was COMMA, a punctuation mark indicating a pause between parts ot a sentence. Wordle 290 answer for April 5 was NATAL, meaning relating to the place or time of one’s birth, and Wordle 289 answer for April 4 was SHAWL, which is a piece of fabric worn over the shoulders or head or wrapped round a baby. The Wordle answer for April 3, Wordle 288 was FEWER, and the the Wordle answer for April 1, Wordle 286 was SNOUT.

WORDLE 293 ANSWER FOR APRIL 8

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 293, April 8) is SCARE.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

