Wordle 321 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 6

Wordle, the word game has become a viral sensation since its debut. And many have found Wordle to be a good way to test their English language skills. Wordle shares a new word at 12 AM midnight every day. The Wordle game allows the player to pick a different five-letter word every day, which is made available for a maximum of six attempts. Once the person chooses a word, they tend to see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets.

Out of these, the Yellow colour means the letter is part of the word, but the user has placed it incorrectly. If you see green in the box that means the letter is right where it is supposed to be. And finally, having a grey box means the letter is not part of the word of the day.

WORDLE 321 ANSWER FOR MAY 6, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle 321 for May 6, 2022 is BADGE, a small piece of metal, plastic, or cloth bearing a design or words, typically worn to identify a person.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR PREVIOUS WEEK

The Wordle answer for Wordle 320 on May 5 was HOMER, a word used for a home run in Baseball, and is also referred to a homing pigeon. Before that, the Wordle 319 answer for May 4 was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer for May 3 Wordle 318 was HAIRY. Wordle 317 answer for May 2 was STORY and the Wordle answer for May 1, Wordle 316 was FORGO, which means “to decide not to have or do something that you want." Before that, The Wordle 315 word of the day for April 30 was LARVA. For Wordle 314, the word was TRASH, and the Wordle answer of the day for April 28 for Wordle 313 was ZESTY.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you got to take a gamble.

