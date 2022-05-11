Wordle 326 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 11

Wordle remains popular among fans, and the new word of the day is out. Even after its purchase by The New York Times earlier this year, Wordle’s rules and gameplay remain the same, and players get six attempts to guess a random five-letter word. Typically, it is advised to try a world with multiple vowels to finish the game quickly. Players will notice a green box if the letter is at the right spot. If the chosen letter is a part of the word but placed incorrectly, we’ll notice a yellow box. And if the letter isn’t a part of the word at all, we’ll see a grey box.

If you’re struggling with today’s (May 11) Wordle 326 of the Day, we are here to help. Readers must note we’ll soon reveal the answer, so it’s your last chance.

WORDLE 326 ANSWER FOR MAY 11, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 326, May 11) is FARCE, which in literature is a form of comedy that is highly exaggerated, extravagant, ridiculous, absurd, and improbable. It also refers to an event or situation that is absurd or disorganised.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

The Wordle 325 was GECKO, while the answer for Wordle 323 was CANNY. Wordle 322 answer for May 7 was MIDST, and the Wordle answer for May 6, Wordle 321, was BADGE, which means a small piece of metal, plastic, or cloth bearing a design or words, typically worn to identify a person. The Wordle 320 word of the day for May 5 was HOMER. For Wordle 319, the word was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 3 for Wordle 318 was HAIRY.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode’.

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. As mentioned, the correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

