Wordle 327 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 12

Wordle’s word of the day for May 12 is out. The game remains free to play online, and users won’t need additional plug-in or software to download it. To play the title, head to the official website and start playing without logging up or signing in. Once you are done guessing the world, the game allows users to share scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. The game is fairly easy to play as it requires users to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. You won’t get any hints, but Wordle helps you find the correct word through three coloured-boxes.

Players will notice a green box if the letter is at the right spot. If the chosen letter is a part of the word but placed incorrectly, you’ll notice a yellow box. And if the letter isn’t a part of the word at all, there will be a grey box. If you’re struggling with today’s (May 12) Wordle 327 of the day, we are here to help. Readers must note we’ll soon reveal the answer, so it’s your last chance to go back.

WORDLE 327 ANSWER FOR MAY 12, 2022

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 327, May 12) is SLUNG, which is a verb (present tense: sling) and means suspend or arrange (something), especially with a strap or straps, so that it hangs loosely.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

On the previous day, the Wordle 326 secret word was FARCE, which in literature is a form of comedy that is highly exaggerated, extravagant, ridiculous, absurd, and improbable. It also refers to an event or situation that is absurd or disorganised.

The Wordle 326 was GECKO, while the answer for Wordle 323 was CANNY. Wordle 322 answer for May 7 was MIDST, and the Wordle answer for May 6, Wordle 321, was BADGE. The Wordle 320 word of the day for May 5 was HOMER. For Wordle 319, the word was TRAIN, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 3 for Wordle 318 was HAIRY.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode’.

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. As mentioned, the correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

