Wordle 336 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For May 21

Wordle word of the day gets refreshed everyday, and Wordle for May 21 (336) is ready. The edition for today isn’t a difficult one, but some may find it tricky to guess as the word contains only one vowel. The New York Times-owned game requires players to guess a five-letter word in just six attempts, with the help of colour-coded hints. Once in a while, the game throws a curveball, and players end-up scratching their heads.

Players can even share the score on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp once you are done guessing the word. If you’re unable to guess today’s (May 21) Wordle 336 of the day, we are here to help. Readers must note we’ll disclose the answer shortly, and it is your last chance to go back if you want to avoid spoilers.

WORDLE 336 ANSWER FOR MAY 21, 2022

The answer for today’s Wordle - Wordle 336 contains only one vowel, and the word starts with an ‘S’. The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 336, May 21) is SCRAP.

WORDLE ANSWER FOR PAST WEEK

Yesterday’s Wordle contained two vowels and the word was GAMER. The Wordle answer for May 19 was GLASS, and the Wordle answer for May 18 was SCOUR. Before that, the Wordle answer for May 17 was BEING, and the Wordle answer for May 16 was DELVE. Last week, the Wordle 329 answer for May 14 was METAL, and the answer for the day before that was TIPSY. The Wordle answer for Wordle 327 was SLUNG, while the Wordle word for edition 326 was FARCE.

HOW TO PLAY

As mentioned earlier, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green’. If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

