Wordle 348 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 2

Wordle remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 348 ANSWER FOR JUNE 2

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 348, June 2) is SHOWY, which means having a striking appearance or style, typically by being excessively bright, colourful, or ostentatious.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day for June 1 was CREAK. Before that, the Wordle word of the day for May 31 was MANOR. The Wordle word of the day for May 30 was ATOLL, and the Wordle word of the day for May 29 was BAYOU. Further, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 343 was CREPT and before that, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 342 was TIARA. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 341 - May 26 was ASSET, which means assert or confirm as a result of one’s own experience that something is true or accurately so described. The word of the day for May 25 before that was VOUCH, and before that, on May 24, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 339 was ALBUM. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 338 on May 23 was HINGE. Before that, Wordle 337 word of the day for May 22 was MONEY. Wordle 336 word of the day for May 21 was SCRAP.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

