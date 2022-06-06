Wordle 352 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 6

Wordle remains popular among fans since the beginning of this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 352 ANSWER FOR JUNE 6

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 352, June 6 ) is GLOOM, the word means “partial or total darkness" or is also referrd to a state of depression or despondency.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day for June 5 was DEPTH. Before that, the Wordle word of the day (June 4) was FROTH. Wordle word of the day for June 3 was PHASE. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 348 was SHOWY, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 347 - June 1 was CREAK. The word of the day for May 31 before that was MANOR, and before that, on May 30, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 345 was ATOLL. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 344 on May 29 was BAYOY. Before that, Wordle 343 word of the day for May 28 was CREPT. Wordle 342 word of the day for May 27 was TIARA, which is a jeweled, ornamental crown traditionally worn by women.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

