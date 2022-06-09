Wordle 355 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 9

Wordle remains popular among fans since the beginning of this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 355 ANSWER FOR JUNE 9

Advertisement

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 355, June 9) is GIRTH, meaning the measurement around the middle of something, especially a person’s waist.

ALSO READ: Wordle 354 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 8

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

The answer to yesterday’s Wordle (Wordle 354, June 8) was TRAIT, and the word of the day (June 7) was FLOOD. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 352 was GLOOM, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 351 - June 5 was DEPTH. The word of the day for June 4 before that was FROTH, and before that, on June 3, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 349 was PHASE. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 347 on June 1 was CREAK. Before that, Wordle 346 word of the day for May 31 was MANOR. Wordle 345 word of the day for May 30 was ATOLL.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Advertisement

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

Advertisement

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important one, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.