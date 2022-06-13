Wordle 359 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 13

Wordle remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 359 ANSWER FOR JUNE 13

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 359, June 13) is DONOR, which means a person who donates something, especially money to charity.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day (June 12) was FLOAT. Before that, the Wordle word of the day was GOOSE. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 356 was PEITY, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 355 - June 9 was GIRTH. The word of the day for June 8 before that was TRAIT, and before that, on June 7, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 353 was FLOOD. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 351 on June 5 was DEPTH. Before that, Wordle 350 word of the day for June 4 was FROTH. Wordle 349 word of the day for June 3 was PHASE.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

