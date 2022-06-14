Wordle 360 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For June 14

Wordle, the word guessing game that New York Times bought earlier this year remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

Wordle 360 Answer For June 14

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 360, June 14) is ATONE, which means a person who donates something, especially money to charity.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day (June 13) was DONOR. Before that, the Wordle word of the day was FLOAT. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 357 was GOOSE, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 356 - June 10 was PEITY. The word of the day for June 9 before that was GIRTH, and before that, on June 8, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 354 was TRAIT.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

