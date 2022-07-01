Wordle 377 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For July 1

Wordle remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 377 ANSWER FOR JULY 1

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 377, July 1 ) is PINTO, the word refers to having irregular patches of two colours, mainly black and white.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle 376 (June 30), the word of the day was HUTCH. Before that, the Wordle word of the day was GAWKY. The Wordle for June 28, the word of the day was DROLL, before that, the Wordle word of the day for June 27 was RETRO. The word of the day for June 26 was RUSTY, and the Wordle word of the day for June 25 was BEADY. Before that, on June 24, the Wordle word of the day was SMITE. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 369 was BRINK, and the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 368 - June 22 was AWFUL.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

