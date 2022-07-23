Wordle 399 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For July 23

Wordle remains popular among fans since its popularity shot up earlier this year. Although the rules of the game are simple and players only need to guess a five-letter word, many are finding a good way to test their English vocabulary since Wordle’s acquisition by The New York Times. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day, and players will have to guess the world in six attempts. The hints are provided in colour-coded tiles.

WORDLE 398 ANSWER FOR JULY 23

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 399, July 23 ) is MIDGE, which refers to a small or minute two-winged fly that forms swarms and breeds near water or marshy areas.

WORDLE ANSWERS FOR THE PAST WEEK

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the answer to Wordle 398 was TRYST. Before that, the Wordle word of the day was APHID for Wordle 397. The Wordle word of the day before that was WACKY. Before that, the word of the day for July 15 (Wordle 391) was WEDGE. Before that, on July 14, the word of the day was LIVER. For July 13, the Wordle answer was NIGHT. For Wordle 387, the word of the day was MADAM. Further, the Wordle word of the day for July 10 was BERTH. Before that, the word of the day was STEAD, and the Wordle of the day on July 7 was AGAPE. The word of the day for July 6 was FLUFF.

HOW TO PLAY WORDLE

Wordle is available to play on any desktop or mobile browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. Users can go to the official website (link) and play this free-to-play title without registration. The website also has a simple design, and users can straight jump into the game. There’s a settings section on the top-right where users can choose between ‘Hard Mode,’ ‘Dark Theme,’ and ‘Colour Bling Mode.’

To put it simply, Wordle is a word-guessing game where you’ll need to guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. The correct guess will mark a particular block with a single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret world has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen world places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Not to mention, this secret Wordle word is fully random, but there are some tricks to get close to your goal. The first word is arguably the most important, so try choosing something with multiple vowels. For instance, words like adieu, audio, and ourie are some good options to have. Secondly, make sure you equip as many 5-letter words with multiple vowels in your vocabulary, at least for the first row. Try not to repeat the same words in the Wordle game, but sometimes you gotta take a gamble.

Wordle was earlier this year acquired by The New York Times and adds to the publication’s gaming portfolio. NYT had said that it bought the game from its maker Josh Wardle for an undisclosed “seven-figure amount."

