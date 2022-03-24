Wordle 278 Answer Today: The Word For March 24 Starts With The Letter 'C'

Wordle is a popular word-guessing game owned by The New York Times company. The game allows its players to guess a new five-letter word every day within six attempts. Every day, thousands of users play Wordle and post their scores on social media to boast among their friends. However, there are times when the word of the day gets tricky and people struggle to find the answer within the given six attempts. This is where we step in. Every day, we bring to you the answer for each day’s Wordle, so you don’t lose that streak, ever.

Today word of the day for Wordle 278 is CHEST, meaning the upper torso of a person’s body or a large strong box, typically made of wood and used for storage. The word of the day for March 23 for Wordle 277 was PURGE. The word of the day for March 22 for Wordle 276 was SLOSH, meaning an act or sound of splashing, or a liquid moving irregularly with a splashing sound. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 275 on March 21 was ‘THEIR’ which is a determiner in English language belonging or associating with the people or things previously mentioned. Before that, on March 20, the answer for Wordle 274 was RENEW. On March 19, Wordle 273 was ALLOW, and SAUTE was the Wordle of the day on March 18. On March 17 (Wordle 271), the word of the day was MOVIE, and on March 16, the Wordle word of the day was CATER for Wordle 270.

Wordle lets users guess a different five-letter word every day in six attempts. Once a user guesses any word, they will see green, yellow, and black tiles for different alphabets. Yellow means that the letter is there in the word, but the placement is incorrect, while green means that the letter is right there in that spot. Lastly, a box means that this letter does not belong to the word of the day.

