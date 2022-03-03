Wordle Clones Have Invaded Apple App Store, Don’t Get Fooled By Them

Wordle is an extremely popular game these days. People have made this habit of sharing their Wordle score on social media, forcing some people to mute the word for the sanity of their Twitter feed.

The popularity of the game is sure to gain attention, and that’s exactly what some developers seem to have done but for the wrong reasons. They are using the game’s virality to push their own version like Wordus, Wordl and one even is called the same as Wordle on the App Store.

Considering the original Wordle app isn’t even on the App Store, there are a lot of clones, and that should be investigated by Apple right away. After all, the company’s App Store guidelines clearly state that no app is allowed on the App Store that merely copies the name or design of another app.

The funny thing is that’s exactly what the new breed of Wordle clones are doing.

Some of the comments on these apps that we came across on the App Store suggest the games have an identical interface, the colour code used on the app is the same, which means people are easily fooled by its authenticity. The only problem with these apps is that you have ads annoying every now and then on the screen, something the original Wordle game can never do.

Apple has generally kept a tight leash on the App Store’s hygiene, taking down apps that are clones of other apps. In fact, Apple reportedly took down a few Wordle clone apps earlier this year. But somehow they seem to have popped up back into the ecosystem.

Wordle started off as a fun game on the web sphere until The New York Times bought the game and made it free for all users.

And considering the game now is a property of The New York Times, it is vital that Apple and Co. get their house in order, and take these apps down before it starts to cause some issues for the users and the company.

