Wordle Game In Hindi: Try ‘Shabdle’ Hindi Word Guessing Game And How to Play

Wordle remains a popular online word guessing game that was acquired by The New York Times earlier this year. Due to its popularity, several rip-off versions have started appearing on the internet. The latest being ‘Shabdle’ - Wordle in Hindi. Similar to Wordle, Shabdle is free to play, and users won’t require additional plug-ins or hardware to run the title. The game appeared on Github nearly two days ago with similar rules. Users will need to guess the word, and the boxes will change colour if the word is close to the correct answer.

How to play Shabdle - Hindi Wordle Game

Users will need to go to this website to play Shabdle for free. Users with Android or iOS-powered smartphones can also play the title on their preferred mobile browser such as Chrome, Brave, Safari, and more. The website highlights that the correct letter will be highlighted in green, while the incorrect letter will be shown in red. If the letter is part of the word, but the placement is wrong, the box will turn yellow. Notably, if the word is not in Shabdle’s dictionary, the box will turn black. In contrast, Wordle on shows black, yellow, and green boxes.

Since Hindi uses ‘matras’ (vowel signs) and ‘varn’ (characters), Shabdle is slightly different to play. Users can take as many attempts as they want and later share the score on Twitter or WhatsApp. Additionally, the game already highlights the first ‘matra’ and the last letter to make it easier for users to play. Since it is still developing, Shabdle is still under development, the words are limited, and the instruction is also written in grammatically wrong Hindi.

The website also notes, “Shabdle is inspired by Wordle and its many wonderful remixes. To validate words, it uses the GNU aspell Hindi dictionary. As such, the source code for Shabdle is licensed under GPLv2. The puzzle and keyboard are typeset in Laila by Indian Type Foundry."

Other Wordle Versions

Apart from Shabdle, another Wordle version dubbed Quordle appeared online. The rules and gameplay are the same, and users have to guess a four-letter word. There’s also the Wordle Archive that lets users play old Wordles.

