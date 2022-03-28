Elon Musk is officially known as the richest person in the world. But if you ask Musk about it, he thinks he is not as rich as Putin. The wealth of Russian President Vladimir Putin is largely undisclosed and no one exactly knows about Putin’s cash stash or have any remote estimates about Putin’s financial worth.

As per a report by Business Insider, Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, asked Musk: “How do you feel, being — at a net worth of $260 billion roughly — perceived as the richest person on earth?"

Musk replied, “I do think that Putin is significantly richer than me." Rumours have it that the Russian president may be the richest man in the world. As per the report by Business Insider, financier Bill Browder believes that Putin “has accumulated $200 billion of ill-gotten gains."

Talking about Putin, Döpfner asked Musk about Russia invading Ukraine and wanted to know his point of view. Musk reportedly said that it is “imperative" that Putin is stopped.

Musk told, “I think the American government has done more than people may realize. But it is just not been very public. But it is important to do something serious. We cannot let Putin take over Ukraine. This is crazy,"

As far as the wealth of Elon Musk is concerned, rumours suggest that Musk may soon become the first person to reach a $1 trillion dollar net worth figure. As per a report by Teslarati, Musk’s net worth of $1 trillion may become a reality by 2024. Forbes has estimated Musk’s current net worth at $260 billion. The second richest person in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has a net worth of $190 billion.

