Xbox Series X And Accessories To Cost More In India, Prices Hiked For The Third Time

For the third time this year, Microsoft has reportedly revised the prices of the Xbox Series X console and accessories including controllers in India.

The price of the Xbox Series X system has increased to Rs 55,990, as first reported by renowned gaming analyst Rishi Alwani. The new price will be in effect from later this month and notably, the prices for Xbox accessories have also increased.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the new prices, effective later this month:

Xbox Series X : New price Rs 55,990, old price Rs 52,990.

: New price Rs 55,990, old price Rs 52,990. Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) : New price Rs 5,990, old price Rs 5,390.

: New price Rs 5,990, old price Rs 5,390. Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller + USB C (Black) : New price Rs 5,990, old price Rs 5,390.

: New price Rs 5,990, old price Rs 5,390. Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) : New price Rs 6,490, old price Rs 5,890.

: New price Rs 6,490, old price Rs 5,890. Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt) : New price Rs 6,490, old price Rs 5,890.

: New price Rs 6,490, old price Rs 5,890. Xbox Wireless Controller (Mineral Camo) : New price Rs 6,990, old price Rs 6,390.

: New price Rs 6,990, old price Rs 6,390. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: New price Rs 17,990, old price Rs 15,990.

Advertisement

Is the PlayStation 5 also slated to receive a price hike?

There have been rumblings of a PS5 price increase in India and given that Sony has increased PS5 prices in other regions including Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and more, Sony India could do the same.

However, it is anticipated that a price hike shouldn’t have a direct impact on PS5 sales in India given that the console has cemented itself and is still in high demand. According to Rishi Alwani, there are an estimated one lakh units across the nation (including grey market imports).

Read all the Latest Tech News here