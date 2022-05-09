Xbox Streaming Device Could Launch Soon, Lets You Play Games On The Big Screen

Xbox wants to take gaming to the big screens, and with its gaming console and TV app in place, it wants another hardware to appeal to gamers. The company is reportedly going to launch a TV streaming device that will stream Xbox games from your account on the TV.

Reports say Microsoft could line up this streaming stick for buyers in the next 12 months. The reason for such a long delay has been attributed to the ongoing issues in Ukraine and COVID 19 lockdown in China impacting production.

Xbox feels that a Fire TV Stick-like device could bring more people to the gaming arena, and making them available through the TV means they don’t need to invest in a gaming console. But the company will have to integrate its controllers into the device, which should not be an issue. The idea of such a product sounds intriguing and removing the high cost of buying an Xbox gaming console opens up the market to a wider range of audiences.

Amazon Fire TV Stick device costs under $100 (Rs 7,700 approx) and if Xbox can pull off a similar range for its streaming device, Microsoft could have a strong product on its hands. The results achieved by Microsoft would be closely monitored by the competition, which includes Sony and Nintendo to some extent.

The report hints that Xbox could make the device a strong alternative to the Fire TV Stick by offering regular movie and TV apps along with its Game Pass subscription. It also suggests that Microsoft and Samsung want to bring the streaming feature to the smart TV by default so that you don’t need to buy the device separately.

We are keen to see how Microsoft manages to deliver this device, and if it can price it aggressively to get gamers and consumers excited.

