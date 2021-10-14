XGIMI Launches Its First 4K Laser TV 'Aura,' Priced at Rs 4,00,000: Check Features

Smart projector manufacturer XGIMI has announced the global launch of its first-ever 4K Laser TV, XGIMI Aura. It is essentially a smart projector with an ultra-short throw distance that can offer up to 150 inches of screen size. The ultra-short throw distance, theoretically, means that users can place the device just a few inches away from the wall or screen, unlike traditional projectors that are hung from the ceiling or placed on a dedicated stand. The company says that customers can additionally purchase Ambient Light Rejection Screens (ALR) with XGIMI Aura to get the best picture quality under bright ambient lights or outdoors. The premium projector comes with an equally premium price tag of Rs 4,00,000.

In terms of specifications, the XGIMI Aura comes with the MT9629 processor that also powers the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector. The CPU comes paired with Mali-G52 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The projector runs on Android 10 TV and has an inbuilt Chromecast. It will allow Android users to use the screen sharing feature and enjoy apps from the apps store. The XGIMI Aura offers a standard resolution of 3840×2160 pixels (4K) and a brightness of 2400 lumens. There are eight points of keystone correction to adjust the frame according to the screen or wall.

The speaker system by Harman Kardon is touted to deliver 15W audio output. The XGIMI Aura supports audio formats like DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Audio. Other notable features include MEMC and 3D support, low latency, and eye protection. Users can also enjoy an array of ports such as AC, HDMI, USB 2.0 and 3, and LAN. The projector further supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Regardless of the features, the XGIMI Aura is a chunky piece of hardware that measures 606x401x139.5mm. It weighs 11 kg, and the box contains a power cord and remote control with a Google Assistant shortcut. Customers in India can soon pre-book XGIMI Aura, and it will be for grabs at an introductory price of Rs 3, 50,000 for a limited period. The company says its demo units are available at XGIMI exclusive experience centre in Mumbai and will be available very soon in other major cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi.

