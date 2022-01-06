Xiaomi has launched two new mid-budget phones, the Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, in India. Both phones come with a 108-megapixel primary, MediaTek chipsets, and super-fast charging support. In fact, the new Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G supports 120W fast charging that is touted to fully charge the device in around 15 minutes. Both phones have three colour options and will go on sale in India via Flipkart, Mi Store and website.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge comes with a 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports 1200 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and there’s a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. The back panel continues to feature the EVOL design that appeared on the Redmi Note 10 series. We can also notice the Xiaomi branding at the bottom instead of Mi branding. At the back, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge gets three cameras and an LED flash. The rear camera system houses a 108-megapixel HM2 image sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120 FoV and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Xiaomi says the front camera is designed to capture different skin tones.

Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 enhanced edition based on Android 11 and gets virtual RAM support that expands RAM by utilising idle ROM. As mentioned, the 120W fast charging tech (adapter included in the package) can charge the 4,500mAh battery unit in 15 minutes. Other features include IP53 dust and water resistance rating, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, 5G, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Specifications

Coming to the Xiaomi 11i 5G, the phone looks similar to the HyperCharge model but with relatively slower (still fast) 67W fast charging. Otherwise, we get a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 5G, Dolby Atmos speakers, 108-megapixel triple rear cameras, and virtual RAM support.

Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Prices in India

Coming to the prices, the Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge Adapter costs Rs 3,999 separately. The Xiaomi 11i phone’s price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, and the 8GB RAM option costs 26,999. Both options have 128GB internal storage. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge’s price starts at Rs 26,999 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB variant. The availability details will be shared shortly.

