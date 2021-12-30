Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to be Priced under Rs 30,000 in India

Xiaomi has revealed that Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will cost under Rs 30,000 in India. The phone that is scheduled to launch in India on January 6 is already making exciting fans for eye-catching features like 120W fast charging support and 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking to India Today, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer at Xiaomi India, suggested the phone could be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The phone will succeed the Mi 10i that launched earlier this year. The predecessor had also made similar headlines for bringing a 108-megapixel camera in an affordable mid-budget smartphone.

The senior also spoke about the global chipset shortage and said that the smartphone makers including Xiaomi were forced to increase the prices of the devices due to this. He added saying, “We have seen more and more adoption of products in the last two years because of the pandemic. Because of this, the demand has surpassed the forecast. The disruption in the supply chain has also impacted the availability of chips. We are working with our partners and hopefully, things will be better mid-2022."

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has set up a dedicated microsite for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge where we can notice the phone’s iPhone 12-inspired flat edge design. The website reveals specifications such as a Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. The phone will also house a 3.5mm audio jack at the top. At the back, the triple camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and an LED flash. Other features include MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, 5G support, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Xiaomi claims the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will fully charge the battery in just 15 minutes.

In terms of the design and features, the phone appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that debuted in China recently. The company had also launched a Redmi Note 11 Pro that may debut in India on the same day, but under a different moniker.

