Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G "Hyperphone" Launched With 120W Charging: Price, Specs And More

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in India. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, also named Xiaomi Hyperphone comes with 120W fast charging, a 120Hz display, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, and more. The smartphone comes as a competitor to other early flagships of 2022 like the OnePlus 9RT, Vivo V23 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Xiaomi 11T Pro also comes with features like Harman Kardon-tuned speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, triple rear cameras, and 5G support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also the first smartphone that will be used for the first 5G trial in Mumbai in partnership with Airtel.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price and Availability

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has been launched at a price of Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RRAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 43,999 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting today and has been launched in three colour options - Celestial Magic, Metorite Gray, and Moonlight White. It will be available for purchase via Amazon, Xiaomi webiste, Mi Home stores, and other offline retailers. As a launch offer, Xiaomi is introducing a Rs 5,000 instant discount on Citi Bank credit and debit cards and EMI options.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications

Advertisement

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with Android 11-based MIUI 12. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB if internal storage. It also comes with Xiaomi’s virtual RAM expansion technology that allows users to expand their RAM by 3GB using leftover storage space. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports a super-fast 120W HyperCharge charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS/NavIC, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB type-C port.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Camera

The triple camera setup on the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.75 wide-angle lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a 16-megapixel camera.

The smartphone also comes with over 50 Director modes such as Pro Time-Lapse, Cinematic filters, Audio Zoom, and more. The smartphone also supports 8K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.