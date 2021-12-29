Xiaomi has finally unveiled its next-gen Xiaomi 12 smartphone series that includes three models - the regular Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and a toned-down Xiaomi 12X. The first two models come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the 12X model carries Snapdragon 870. All three phones carry triple rear cameras and support fast charging. Xiaomi 12 series global availability remains unclear at the moment.

Xiaomi 12

Starting with the vanilla Xiaomi 12, the phone comes with a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen also supports HDR10+ content for a better viewing experience. Under the hood, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. The chipset comes paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The triple rear camera setup on the Xiaomi 12 houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree FoV, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. At the front, we get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. As expected, thanks to the latest Qualcomm chipset, we get the most advanced connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11. The phone should start receiving Android 12 soon.

The Xiaomi 12’s price in China starts at RMB 3,699 (approx Rs 43,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB +256GB option costs RMB 3,999 (around Rs 47,200). The top 12GB + 512GB variant costs RMB 4,399 (around Rs 52,000).

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12 Pro carries a larger 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display but the same 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and HDR10+ content. The chipset and connectivity options remain the same, but we get Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box. Other features include a 4,600mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support and up to 12GB RAM. Its triple rear camera system packs three 50-megapixel cameras, and at the front, we get a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has two storage variants, and the price starts at RMB 4,699 (approx Rs 55,100) for the base version. The price goes up to RMB 5,399 (approx Rs 63,300).

Xiaomi 12X

Coming to the toned-down Xiaomi 12X, the phone comes with a 6.28-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers the OnePlus 9R 5G. The chipset comes paired with up to 256GB internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, and we get a 32-megapixel camera at the front. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

The Xiaomi 12X’s price in China starts at RMB 3,199 (approx Rs 37,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant. We also get 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, costing RMB 3,499 (approx Rs 41,000) and RMB 3,799 (approx Rs 44,500), respectively.

