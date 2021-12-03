Xiaomi 12 May Come on This Date - 6 Exciting Features Of The Upcoming Smartphone

Xiaomi’s next generation of flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 series has been reported to launch on December 28, according to a recent leak from a known tipster. Xiaomi had earlier announced that the Xiaomi 12 series will be the first smartphone from the company to come with Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone is also said to come with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and will come with several more interesting features. Let us take a look at six most exciting facts and features of the Xiaomi 12 series.

1. >First Xiaomi Smartphone With New Qualcomm Chip - The Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer to be powered by Qualcomm’s recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Xiaomi recently took to Twitter to announce the development. The Xiaomi 12 series is said to include the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

2. >Launch Before 2022 - The Xiaomi 12 series is now reported to launch on December 28. According to noted tipster Digital Chat Station, the Chinese manufacturer will launch the Xiaomi 12 series on December 28.

3. >Xiaomi 12 Series Codenames - The Xiaomi 12 series, according to the recent report from Digital Chat Station, has an internal codename of L3A, L3, and L2. These codenames are said to represent the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro, respectively.

4. >Xiaomi 12 Camera - The Xiaomi 12 is said to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an ultra-wide angle camera, a periscope lens, and a telephoto lens.

5. >Xiaomi 12 Super Fast Charging - The Xiaomi 12 is said to come with 100W fast charging. The battery capacity of either of the three Xiaomi 12 series smartphones is unknown.

6. >Xiaomi 12 Display - The Xiaomi 12 is said to come with an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

