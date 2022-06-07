Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Now Available At A Rs 10,000 Discount Over Sticker Price: All Offers And Prices

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, the company’s latest flagship is a popular Android flagship in today’s market. It was launched in India last month, and is priced at Rs 62,999 onwards for the base variant. Now, Xiaomi has announced discounts on the Xiaomi 12 Pro that brings offers worth up to Rs 10,000 on the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Prices And Offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs 62,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 62,999 in India. Now, over this, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 10,000 in discounts. There is a Rs 4,000 instant discount on checkout, and the company is giving Rs 6,000 off on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit card, and EMI transactions. This will bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 52,999 and Rs 56,999 for the base and top-spec models, respectively.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G sports a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers WQHD+ resolution, and supports adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable. The smartphone comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. Up front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies, video calls and record full-HD videos at 60fps.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

