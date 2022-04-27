Xiaomi’s new-gen Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has debuted in India. Key features of the smartphone include 120W fast charging and three 50-megapixel rear cameras. The device succeeds the Xiaomi 11 series that includes a bunch of Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered variants such as the Mi 11X Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Along with the new Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone, the tech giant has also launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 to rival Samsung Galaxy S-series Tab Android tablets in the country. Xiaomi is further brings new smart TVs in the country.

Also Read: WhatsApp May Bring A Feature That Will Let You Save Disappearing Messages

Advertisement

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price in India

RELATED NEWS Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Feature Silicon Oxygen Battery That Offers 10x Charge, Faster Charging

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in two storage options in India and three colourways. Its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 62,999 and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage unit carries a price tag of Rs 66,999. As a part of an introductory sale offer, Xiaomi is giving Rs 6,000 off on ICICI Bank cards. Its colour options include Pink, Black, and Blue. The sale in India will begin on May 2.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G comes with a large 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display that offers WQHD+ resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate support. The front panel is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the screen offers 1500 nits of brightness. The display gets LTPO 2.0 that can adjust the refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz based on the content. As mentioned, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The front panel also gets a hole-punch cutout that houses the 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The front camera can record Full-HD videos at 60fps.

The distinct rear camera module houses a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The camera app comes bundled with a bunch of modes such as Vlog, Supermoon, Slow Mo, Dual-video, and more.

Also Read: Poco F4 GT Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Advertisement

Interestingly, Xiaomi has also added an eye-tracking feature that essentially tracks the subject in motion. It essentially promises to deliver a better video recording experience.

On the audio front, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It packs a 4,600mAh battery which supports 120W wired fast and 50W wireless fast charging. The package includes a 120W USB-A (female) port. It also runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Advertisement

Lastly, its connectivity options include USB-C port, 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.