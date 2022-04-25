Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Round-Up: Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone India launch is on April 27, and there is a lot of excitement around the new Xiaomi flagship smartphone among buyers. Xiaomi introduced this device in China in December last year, and it is now coming to the Indian market, as the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is a high-end device, so you get the best available hardware in the market, the cameras have been bumped up to rival the best in the business, and you have other strong points in focus. Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch is highly anticipated, and here are all the details about the new Xiaomi smartphone, including its possible price in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price In India Expected

Xiaomi 12 Pro global prices start from $999 (Rs 76,100 approx) which gets you the 8GB + 256GB model. But in India, Xiaomi is likely to go for a different price strategy, allowing Xiaomi 12 Pro to compete with other high-end phones like the iQOO 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro and more in the market. Keeping this in mind, Xiaomi 12 Pro India price could start at around Rs 60,000 or probably Rs 58,999 for the base model. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi 12 Pro gets all the variants in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

We already know everything about the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone, and consumers in India are likely to get the global variant. Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display that offers WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, and a pixel density of 522. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and offers 1500 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and gets up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is not expandable. On the imaging front, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies, videos and video calls.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the first smartphones to come with the Android 12-based MIUI 13 version out of the box. The device has a quad-speaker setup powered with Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon sound technology. Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging through the wire, and 50W wireless fast charging as well. You can also charge other small devices thanks to the 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro launch in India is on April 27 and the company is hosting a big event to showcase a slew of products in the market.

