Xiaomi 12 Pro India Price Cut After Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch: What It Costs Now

Xiaomi 13 Pro has launched in India and other markets this week but that means the older phone from the company has now become cheaper to buy. That’s right, the Xiaomi 12 Pro which many would say is the predecessor to the new Xiaomi 13 Pro has got a price cut in India, giving more people to try out last year’s Xiaomi flagship phone. The phone has a lot of good innards, including a Snapdragon 8 series chip, fast charging support (both wired and wireless), and top-end cameras albeit the Leica connection.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Price 2023

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 12 Pro starting price now in India is Rs 52,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant which can go down further to Rs 49,999 with an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000. Similarly, you can pick up the Xiaomi 12 Pro model with 12GB RAM for Rs 56,999 or a further discounted price of Rs 53,999 in India. You also have other exchange discount benefits for Xiaomi and non-Xiaomi phone users that can slash the price further.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro carries a larger 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display but the same 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and HDR10+ content. The chipset and connectivity options remain the same, but we get Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin out of the box. Other features include a 4,600mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support and up to 12GB RAM. Its triple rear camera system packs three 50-megapixel cameras, and at the front, we get a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats.

When you compare the Xiaomi 12 Pro with the new 13 Pro smartphone, you can clearly see that the major changes come in the camera department and the ceramic design which we saw with the Mi 11 Ultra a few years back.

