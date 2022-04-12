Xiaomi 12 Pro Smartphone India Launch Date Announced: What We Expect

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone launch date in India has been announced on Tuesday and the company is bringing its latest flagship smartphone to the country on April 27. Xiaomi was expected to share launch details at 12PM on April 12, and right on cue, the news was shared via Twitter by the company.

Xiaomi 12 Pro made its debut a few weeks back in China, and Xiaomi is in no mood to wait to launch its smartphone in India. So, the April 27 launch date will be eagerly awaited by consumers in the country. Xiaomi 12 Pro has already generated quite a buzz with its features and camera prowess.

The company has been teasing the camera’s abilities through its social channels, letting people know of its quality. Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the first premium Xiaomi phone in India to shed the Mi branding. Before this, you had the mid-range lineup of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and the Xiaomi 11T as the other devices with a similar moniker.

The launch date teaser from Xiaomi refers to the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone as a showstopper, so it is possible that Xiaomi could bring multiple smartphones for buyers in the country. Xiaomi 12 Pro launch in India is taking place one day before OnePlus hosts its own event to launch new smartphones. As per reports, the OnePlus 10R with a MediaTek chipset and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones could be announced, along with the Nord Buds for consumers.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Price Expected

Xiaomi 12 Pro globally comes with a starting price of $999 (Rs 76,300 approx). Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India price was around the same figure last year, so it is possible that Xiaomi 12 Pro India price could range between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 12 Pro is the latest phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which you can get with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a trio of 50-megapixel cameras. It comes loaded with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

With both OnePlus and Xiaomi launching their new smartphones this month, it promises to be an exciting end to April for consumers in India.

