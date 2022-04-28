Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Price In India, Display, Camera And More Compared

Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India this week, and just as we expected, the smartphone is priced at around Rs 62,999 if you ignore the launch offers and bank discounts. At this price, you also have the OnePlus 10 Pro in the market that is vying for customers’ attention.

These two brands are battling it out in the premium segment, where the competition is intense and the buyers demand a lot more from the manufacturers. Xiaomi also has Samsung, Apple and Google to contend with, but over here we are looking at how the Xiaomi 12 Pro compares with the latest OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone with its features, camera and price in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Price In India

Xiaomi 12 Pro has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 62,999 which gets you the 8GB + 256GB variant. The other model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and you pay Rs 66,999 for this smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro India prices start from Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and for more storage on the OnePlus 10 Pro, you have to pay Rs 71,999 in the market.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display that offers WQHD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and produces 1500 nits of peak brightness. The punch hole cutout sits at the top of the screen.

OnePlus 10 Pro carries a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that produces QHD+ resolution and offers 120Hz refresh rate. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection and the punch hole layout is on the top-left.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Hardware

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and you can pick it up with either 8GB or 12GB RAM in the country. The storage options include 128GB and 256GB but without any expandable slot.

The phone comes with a USB Type C interface for charging and data transfer. The connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS.

OnePlus 10 Pro also uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and you get it with 8GB or 12GB RAM options, but only with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. It also offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS as the main connectivity features, and you have the USB Type C port for charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera module of 50-megapixel sensors, where you have the primary with OIS, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto nature. The company has bundled the camera interface with a slew of modes like Vlog, Supermoon, Slo-mo, and more. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel snapper.

OnePlus 10 Pro also has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It has a dual-LED flash. On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Software

Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the first from the company to come with the MIUI 13 version based on the Android 12 operating system out of the box. The phone is likely to get Android 13 sometime this year.

OnePlus 10 Pro runs on the OxygenOS 12 version which is built over the Android 12 operating system.

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery

And finally, Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless charging. You also get it with 10W reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a bigger 5000mAh battery but it only offers an 80W fast wired charging speed, while the wireless speed is the same as the Xiaomi 12 Pro at 50W for the consumer.

